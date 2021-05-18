Join us as we look to survive a medieval siege on today's GR Live

Usually when we play medieval video games, we're the ones sieging and raiding castles and buildings, which is why it's quite unusual to be on the opposite side of that action in Black Eye Games' latest resource management title Siege Survival: Gloria Victis.

Designed as a title where you have to guide a bunch of peasants and civilians in keeping the walls of your castle from falling during a siege from hostile invaders, this title is all about management and survival in a grim medieval world.

If you want to check out the action and join us for some siege survival action, be sure to visit the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST for two hours of gameplay, with Dori taking the mantle as your host. In the meantime, check out the latest trailer for the title below to get an idea as to what the stream might entail.