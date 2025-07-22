Join us as we kick off a massive Mists of Pandaria Classic livestream in good company

HQ

As you may have seen, we recently collaborated with Blizzard on two huge video productions focusing on the upcoming launch of World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Classic.

They serve as an excellent primer for what is to come, as it will all culminate in a huge livestream on July 22 at 3PM BST / 4PM CEST, where we will once again showcase Mists of Pandaria Classic, and in good company, too.

We will be joined by streamers AnnieFuschia, Guzu, and Johnni Gade, and together we will travel to Pandaria to explore Dungeons, check out the new Monk character class, try out the new Pet Battles, and much, much more.

There's every reason to tune in, not just for nostalgia's sake, but because we're giving away special custom prizes through a collaboration with MSI.

You can watch the broadcast on our live page, or alternatively on Twitch.