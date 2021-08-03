Join us as we explore how Unity provides developers with More Momentum

Last week, we introduced you to the first stage of our deep dive into Unity, a system designed for developers to create interactive 3D content. Previously, we looked at how Unity encourages More Creativity, and this week we'll be looking at how the system supports and enables developers, no matter the scale, spread or size of the team.

Regarded as More Than an Engine, thanks to the many different types of features and services that it provides, during this section of our look into Unity, we're focussing our efforts on highlighting the collaborative tools and support services that ensures creators maintain plenty of momentum during development.

You can take a look at the second video, amply titled More Momentum, below, as well as checking out our Unity subpage for more details on the service.