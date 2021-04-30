Join us as we dive into Housemarque's Returnal on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

We're heading into the weekend with a GR Live stream of the latest PS5-exclusive title coming from Finish developer Housemarque. That's right, we're going to be checking out the action-heavy roguelike Returnal, a game that sees you jump into the shoes of new protagonist Selene as she attempts to escape from a vicious and repeating undying cycle after crash landing on the alien planet of Atropos.

As usual, we'll be going live at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST at the GR Live homepage, where Ben will be hosting two hours of action-packed gameplay of this engaging PlayStation 5 title.

If you're looking to check out more Returnal content before then, you can read our review or check out our video review below.