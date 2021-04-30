Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
news
Returnal

Join us as we dive into Housemarque's Returnal on today's GR Live

We're heading to the planet Atropos for two hours of roguelike action.

We're heading into the weekend with a GR Live stream of the latest PS5-exclusive title coming from Finish developer Housemarque. That's right, we're going to be checking out the action-heavy roguelike Returnal, a game that sees you jump into the shoes of new protagonist Selene as she attempts to escape from a vicious and repeating undying cycle after crash landing on the alien planet of Atropos.

As usual, we'll be going live at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST at the GR Live homepage, where Ben will be hosting two hours of action-packed gameplay of this engaging PlayStation 5 title.

If you're looking to check out more Returnal content before then, you can read our review or check out our video review below.

Returnal

ReturnalScore

Returnal
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Housemarque just raised the bar for visuals, sound, and controls on the PlayStation 5, and the gameplay is amazing as well.



