Join us as we check out eFootball 2022 on today's GR Live

There's no denying that eFootball 2022 has had one of the most troubled launches of recent memory. When it originally debuted last year, the game was in a state that saw it immediately land on Steam's Hall of Shame, in fact being one of the worst rated titles on the platform all together, and soon after Konami addressed that the game wasn't up to par and announced that it making moves to improve and fix the game with a list of updates, starting with a big one that came last week.

That's right, Update 1.0.0 is now available in-game, meaning a bunch of improvements have been introduced, and to judge whether that's the case, we've decided to jump into some eFootball 2022 on today's GR Live.

Our very own David will be hosting today and exploring all the new goodies and features in Konami's sports game, so be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, for two hours of footy fun.