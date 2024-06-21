Join the Vandals MC with a $1,200 The Bikeriders leather jacket

HQ

Many of you may be flocking to cinemas this weekend to see how Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, and Jodie Comer combine and team up for The Bikeriders. The movie, which has been much delayed for one reason or the other, is finally here and revolves around a midwestern American motorcycle gang called the Vandals MC that gradually slips and falls into more criminal tendencies as the years roll on, and how one member (Butler) must choose between loyalty to the club or to his partner (Comer).

With the movie making its arrival, Focus Features has revealed a bunch of official merchandise and apparel for the film, including the regular T-shirt, hat, hoodie, and sweatpants that we expect from these kinds of collections, but also a few biker specific goodies too.

This means you can get one of two denim jacket options and even a proper leather jacket that is being made by Schott NYC. The catch with the latter is that it's a premium product that comes with a premium price tag, setting you back a jaw-dropping $1,250.95.

If you want to grab one of these jackets, you can pre-order it now with shipping planned for July 2.

