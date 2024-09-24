Join the Resistance with this Sniper Elite jacket

HQ

Rebellion will soon be expanding the Sniper Elite series with a brand-new instalment that is dubbed Sniper Elite: Resistance. To mark this coming game, the British developer has now partnered up with London-based fashion brand ARK/8 to create a limited-edition jacket ideal for anyone hoping to introduce a Sniper Elite flair to their look.

The jacket is made of 100% cotton and has a waxed coating, it comes in a military style with an olive green colour, it has a Sniper Elite lining, two chest pockets, two bottom pockets, a full length zipper, two interior pockets, epaulettes, Sniper Elite sleeve patches, two needle-stitched gussets, adjustable cuffs and a drawstring waist, and comes in a whole slate of sizes and proportions too.

The jacket is currently available for pre-order, with plans for a full-scale release in January 2025, and it will retail for a price of £129.99, with shipping available all over the world.

This is an ad: