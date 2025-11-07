Join the hunt for Predator: Badlands with this exclusive clip from the movie

HQ

Yesterday, November 7th, Dan Trachtenberg's new Predator universe film Predator: Badlands hit theatres worldwide, a film that once again departs from the classic horror formula of the franchise started in the 80s with a lighter tone and a Yautja protagonist who, at least this time, is the "good guy", along with Elle Fanning's Weyland-Yutani android Thia.

We've already seen it here at Gamereactor, and our colleague Javier has prepared an excellent review to talk about the lighter, more lighthearted tone of Badlands. However, there's plenty of room here for some thrilling action scenes, and Disney wanted to collaborate once again with Gamereactor by sharing an exclusive scene with you so you can decide for yourselves if this film is worth your time and money in cinemas.

In the clip we see the Predator protagonist Dek trying to survive on the inhospitable planet Genna, where even plants can kill you in a second, and where the ultimate prey is found, the most dangerous beast in the universe.

Don't miss the preview we're bringing you just for Gamereactor readers below.

And now that you've seen it... Are you going to see Predator: Badlands this weekend at the cinema?

