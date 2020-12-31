Join the fun in Mario Kart Tour's New Year event, celebrating the arrival of 2021!

You're watching Advertisements

Apparently, just like many of us, Nintendo can't wait to get into 2021. The Japan company has revealed a New Year's 2021 Tour for its racing mobile game Mario Kart Tour, and the special event has started in game already.

The time-limited event has been divided into 2 weeks, and will last until January 12, 2021 at 9:59 pm (PT time).

Players can expect to see Lakitu (Party Time) being added into the game as a playable kart driver for the first time. For the first week, Lakitu and Toad (Party Time), Pauline (Party Time) , the Glam Bruiser kart, the Platinum Taxi kart, the Party-Wing kart, the New Year's Kite glider, the Heart Balloons glider, and the Fireworks Parachute glider will be in the spotlight.

As to the second week, it's time for Mario (Hakama), Builder Mario, Mario (Halloween), Mario (Swimwear), Mario (Happi), Mario (Sunshine), Mario (Chef), Mario (Classic), and Mario (SNES) to shine.

Not only those, another new track will be added into the game. RMX Rainbow Road 2 track is modified from the original Rainbow Road from the SNES' Super Mario Kart, bringing you some seven-coloured fun. Not to mention there are even some Tour gifts waiting for you... Sounds like a good start for 2021 if you ask us.

For more details and information, you can check here.

Are you ready for a spin?