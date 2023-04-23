Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Fast X

Join the Fast X family with this interactive poster platform

It's all about family.

Do you ever look at those badass Fast X movie posters and wish you could be in one of them? If so, we have just the news for you, because Universal has now launched a platform that allows you to edit your face into those very posters to become part of the Fast X family.

The system simply asks you to take a selfie, or to add an image from your photos, and then optionally add a name, choose from a background colour, and then in a few moments, you'll find yourself behind the wheel and looking like an action star.

You can even create multiple posters, each featuring a friend or family member, which can then be edited into a short reel that makes it look like a silly trailer for the film. Needless to say, Fast fans won't want to miss this opportunity.

As for when the movie is slated for release, Fast X is set to debut in cinemas on May 19.

Fast X

