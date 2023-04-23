Join the Fast X family with this interactive poster platform

HQ

Do you ever look at those badass Fast X movie posters and wish you could be in one of them? If so, we have just the news for you, because Universal has now launched a platform that allows you to edit your face into those very posters to become part of the Fast X family.

The system simply asks you to take a selfie, or to add an image from your photos, and then optionally add a name, choose from a background colour, and then in a few moments, you'll find yourself behind the wheel and looking like an action star.

You can even create multiple posters, each featuring a friend or family member, which can then be edited into a short reel that makes it look like a silly trailer for the film. Needless to say, Fast fans won't want to miss this opportunity.

As for when the movie is slated for release, Fast X is set to debut in cinemas on May 19.