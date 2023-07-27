Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

logo hd live | Disney Illusion Island
 See in hd icon

      Join the bright side with the Nothing Phone (2)

      We've got our mitts on the device on the latest episode of Quick Look.

      HQ

      As part of our ongoing video series, Quick Look, we've now managed to get our hands on the latest smartphone from Nothing. Known as the Nothing Phone (2), this device is a more powerful successor to the Nothing Phone (1), and now even boasts a redesigned OS suite, better Glyph integration, a more powerful camera, and a more detailed display.

      Needless to say, if you've been looking for a new smartphone and are thinking of trying something other than the latest gadget from Apple, Samsung, Google, or other bigger technology manufactures, you can catch a bunch of facts and thoughts about the Nothing Phone (2) in the Quick Look below or our review here.

      HQ


