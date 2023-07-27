Join the bright side with the Nothing Phone (2)

HQ

As part of our ongoing video series, Quick Look, we've now managed to get our hands on the latest smartphone from Nothing. Known as the Nothing Phone (2), this device is a more powerful successor to the Nothing Phone (1), and now even boasts a redesigned OS suite, better Glyph integration, a more powerful camera, and a more detailed display.

Needless to say, if you've been looking for a new smartphone and are thinking of trying something other than the latest gadget from Apple, Samsung, Google, or other bigger technology manufactures, you can catch a bunch of facts and thoughts about the Nothing Phone (2) in the Quick Look below or our review here.