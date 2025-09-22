Join Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight behind the scenes in new video

HQ

The Batman - Part II won't be out until fall 2027, we still don't know who's gonna play Batman in James Gunn's new DCU, and there's no new Arkham game on the horizon. Bummer, but luckily fans still have something to look forward to.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight was announced during Gamescom in August, and it seems to be an unexpected spiritual successor to the Arkham series, complete with an almost unmanageable amount of DC fan service. We've actually tried it out and were very impressed, and can confirm that despite the Lego license, it's an adventure with bite.

Now a new video has been released, called Building the Legacy, where we get to go behind the scenes to meet not only the developers, but even DC film boss James Gunn. In addition to a lot of useful information and fun anecdotes, there is also a lot of new gameplay.

Check out the video below, with Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight set for release in 2026.