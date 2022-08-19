Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Join in on the QuakeCon celebrations by playing five classic Bethesda games through PC Game Pass

Quake 4 and Wolfenstein 3D make the list.

QuakeCon has officially begun, and with that being the case Bethesda (which is now owned by Microsoft) has revealed how PC Game Pass subscribers can join in on the celebrations. And this is because five classic Bethesda-developed games have become available on the service, with anyone with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription also able to get in on the fun with a Quake Champions perk.

The five classic PC games that have been added are; An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, Quake 4, Return to Castle Wolfenstein, The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, and Wolfenstein 3D.

As mentioned above, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also join in on the QuakeCon fun by claiming the Champions Pack for Quake Champions on PC, which provides instant access to all 16 elite champions available in the game.

