Johnny Knoxville does not rule out a fifth Jackass film

Jackass Forever, which was released as recently as 2022, should probably be the last film in the series given that the gang is getting old and that Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O in particular have suffered some serious injuries over the years. But now Knoxville himself has provided an update that suggests that the fifth film may actually happen after all.

It is in a recent interview with Comicbook.com that he shares some ideas for what a fifth film could look like, although he points out that there is nothing concrete going on at the moment.

"Jackass is like a feeling that you get, and you have to extinguish by doing another one," said Knoxville. "I don't have that feeling right now, but I still write ideas for Jackass all the time just because I can't help it. I get an idea, I'll just write it down and email it to myself. So I still write just in case, but I don't know if there will be enough."

Further in the interview he also says that in a possible fifth instalment there would probably be more and more younger talents and that they themselves would take a small step back as he himself, for example, is not allowed to suffer another concussion.

Would you like to see the Jackass gang reunite for a fifth film?