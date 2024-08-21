Johnny Depp's directorial return draws near

Johnny Depp's second directorial outing, Modi - Three Days On The Wing Of Madness will be premiering out of contest at this year's San Sebastián Film Festival in September.

It's been a bumpy road in the public eye as of late for the Pirates of the Caribbean star due to his extremely public libel case, and it seems he's opting to return to the world of cinema behind the camera instead of in front of it.

Modi - Three Days On The Wing Of Madness is adapted from Dennis McIntyre's play Modigliani, which chronicled the time spent in Paris by Italian bohemian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

The film stars Riccardo Scamarcio (John Wick: Chapter 2) as the titular artist alongside huge names such as Al Pacino (The Godfather franchise, Scarface) as American art collector Maurice Gangnat and Stephen Graham (Boiling Point, The Irishman) as art dealer Léopold Zborowoski.

For fans of the strange, wild, and eclectic, such as recent critical darling Poor Things, this could be one to look out for (thanks, Deadline).