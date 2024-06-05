Johnny Depp will become Satan in Terry Gilliam's new comedy

HQ

Terry Gilliam, former Monty Python member and renowned director, is eyeing up some major stars for his next film. Entitled The Carnival at the End of Days, the film's plot revolves around God deciding that it's time to destroy humanity.

"The only one trying to save us is Satan," Gilliam told Premiere. "Because he needs people in hell, otherwise he won't have a job for eternity!"

Johnny Depp will play Satan, Jeff Bridges will play God, Adam Driver and Jason Momoa are currently cast in unknown roles. So, a pretty star-studded cast. "Now we need a woman to complete all that!" said Gilliam.

Filming could start as early as next January, but it'll depend on the schedules of the actors, it seems.