Johnny Depp unveils tarot-inspired art collection

If there is one word that could be used to describe Johnny Depp, it would probably be eccentric. The famed actor has always been a compelling and mysterious person, and it turns out his talents don't just translate to being in front of the camera. Depp is, alongside a musician in the Hollywood Vampires band, also a bit of a painter, and with this in mind, the actor has now revealed a collection of tarot-inspired artwork based on his ex-partner Vanessa Paradis.

As per Sky News, the collection includes four paintings named as The Lovers, The Emperor, Strength, and The Empress, and each are designed to look like tarot cards.

Depp claims that The Empress in particular is based on one of his old paintings, which was used as the cover art for Paradis' 2007 album Divindylle. Strength shows an elephant and is said to refer to Depp and Paradis' relationship, with Depp adding the thoughtful comment that "elephants are mysterious creatures". The Lovers is about the beginning of the relationship, and The Emperor is a faceless figure that "is not necessarily to be trusted."

This collection is to be sold via Castle Fine Art from today, and judging by the price of his former works, some of these paintings will no doubt set purchasers back around £4,000.

