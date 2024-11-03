Johnny Depp to make his most high-profile Hollywood comeback yet in Day Drinker

Whichever side you fall on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard debacle, it's clear that both careers have been very badly damaged by their court case. Johnny Depp has since been gearing up for a Hollywood return, though, one that could start with Day Drinker.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Depp is going to star in the Lionsgate movie, which sees a cruise ship bartender meet a mysterious day drinker. Both characters quickly find themselves entangled in the dark dealings of a criminal underbelly.

Marc Webb will be directing the film, and Penelope Cruz is set to star alongside Depp. There's no release date for the movie yet, but we're expecting to hear more soon.