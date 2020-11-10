Johnny Depp to be paid millions for shooting just one scene for Fantastic Beasts 3

You're watching Advertisements

After losing a defamation case against The Sun newspaper, Johnny Depp has been fired from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts movie series. However, even only shooting one scene before the employment change, Depp will still be paid millions by Warner Bros. for his involvement in the film due to the design of his contract.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter: Depp will receive his full salary, even after only shooting one scene since filming began in September 2020, because of his pay-or-play contract most movie stars use. This style of contract ensures stars receive a full payday even if the movie is not made, or they are recast, which Depp has been.

No information has been revealed regarding who will step into Grindelwald's shoes in Depp's absence, however fans have been quick to speculate that Grindelwald's Lord Graves disguise from the first movie, played by Colin Farrell could be a great way to keep longevity in the series.

Who would you like to see play Grindelwald in the future?