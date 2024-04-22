Johnny Depp: Studio bosses are "glorified accountants"

HQ

After all the madness related to his ex-wife, and the charges he was cleared of, it's understandable that Johnny Depp now chooses to slow down when it comes to acting.

Because aside from his role in Jeanne du Barry last year, Depp hasn't been very active at all, despite constant gossip about an alleged comeback as everyone's favourite Captain Jack Sparrow in another Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

But starring in blockbusters doesn't seem to appeal to him anymore, at least for now. And the whole studio system with executives having the final say is something he's not afraid to share his opinions on with Metro.

"They're disposable and they realise it. Glorified accountants who have the ability to press the green light and make studio films... but they press the green light, they spent s***loads of money. Budgets are ridiculous on these films... some romantic comedy with two very popular people. People - the real people - they're sick of it."

Depp also pointed out how he believes that cinema audiences are getting tired of being fed "crap", and that there is a lack of originality in Hollywood.

"By and large, for the majority of the years I've been wandering around aimlessly talking to people, they really want the same thing...They don't want to be fed dreck. They're happy when they experience something new or different. So that's why I've always felt, as an actor, it's your responsibility. When you come out of the gate each time... you're putting as much at stake as anybody."

Do you agree with what Depp says, and do you hope to see him return as Jack Sparrow?