Johnny Depp stars as French royalty in first role since Amber Heard trial

We've been waiting to see what's next for Johnny Depp in the world of film ever since he largely won the Depp v. Heard trial that took place and entertained viewers from all over the world last spring.

In the spirit of this, Depp's first film since that trial is coming rather soon, as the actor will be portraying King Louis XV in the French film, Jeanne du Barry next month. Ahead of the movie opening on day one of the Cannes Film Festival, the posters for the film have been released, showing us a look at a very glitzy Depp in his royal role.

As for what this movie will be about, we're told that it will explore the life of Jeanne Bécu, an illegitimate daughter of a seamstress who rose through the ranks of the court of King Louis XV to ultimately be the royal's last mistress.

Jeanne du Barry premieres in cinemas on May 16 and you can see the posters for the film below.