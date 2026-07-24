Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as Ebenezer Scrooge in latest A Christmas Carol adaptation

You don't need us to tell you about the story of A Christmas Carol as Charles Dickens' legendary novel has been popular for well over a century, even being adapted into film and television countless times. However, if you aren't all too familiar with the trials Ebenezer Scrooge had to face, you'll soon get another opportunity to do so, as the story is being turned into a live-action flick with the intention to be released this November.

Coming from Paramount Pictures, this flick is known as Ebenezer and it'll actually be Johnny Depp's return to the big screen (technically the second behind Jeanne du Barry) following the Heard vs. Depp trial. We get to see the iconic actor back to his old tricks, playing a misfit and oddball character, a grumpy old man who is visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve in an effort to change his ways and make him a less miserable and more generous individual.

Ebenezer is being directed by Ti West, and also features a few notable stars, not least Rupert Grint, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Andrea Riseborough, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, Tramell Tillman, and Ian McKellen.

With the premiere date set for November 13, you can see the trailer for Ebenezer below.