Johnny Depp returns to Hollywood: Lionsgate shows off first look at Day Drinker

Due to the Amber Heard v. Johnny Depp defamation trial, the latter actor, known for countless iconic roles including Pirates of the Caribbean's Jack Sparrow, has faced difficulties returning to the career he once commanded, despite the trial basically ending in favour of Depp and finding Heard libel of defamation and false allegations. The transparency of the case didn't really do either party any favours though, and in the years that have followed we've barely seen Depp or Heard in many major movies.

Although this will soon change for Depp, as Lionsgate has presented a first look at the upcoming film Day Drinker, which sees Depp starring alongside Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides co-star Penelope Cruz once more.

This movie is being directed by Marc Webb, who also directed On Stranger Tides, and revolves around a private-yacht bartender who meets a mysterious guest one day, with the pair then becoming wrapped up in a bizarre web with a criminal figure that also enters the scene. Depp plays the mysterious guest, Cruz the criminal, and Madelyn Cline the young bartender.

Day Drinker is currently filming in Spain, and no release date has been attached as of yet. A reasonable assumption would be a 2026 premiere.