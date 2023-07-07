Johnny Depp might return to Pirates of the Caribbean after all

HQ

Johnny Depp lost pretty much all support from the movie industry during the toxic divorce from his ex-wife Amber Heard, which included accusations of abuse and a public trial with nasty personal details.

Disney was one of the companies that cut all ties before the trial was even over, and most people assumed Depp would never work with them again when everything finally concluded with Depp winning his case. But according to an insider that claims to be close to Depp, this might not be necessarily true.

While speaking to People, the source said that "Anything is possible" regarding Depp working with Disney again, while also adding that "If it's the right project, he'll do it". This is far from a confirmation that Johnny Depp will return as Captain Jack Sparrow in a new Pirates of the Caribbean adventure, but if true, it does at the very least increases the chances by a whole lot.

How interested would you be in a return of Captain Jack Sparrow?