Johnny Depp might make a return to Fantastic Beasts

There seems to be a chance that Johnny Depp makes a return to the Wizarding World to continue his efforts as the famed dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts series.

Despite the series facing its own kind of turmoil due to a poor reception in the box office, the most recent instalment, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, saw Mads Mikkelsen stepping in to take over the role of Grindelwald as Warner Bros. decided to distance themselves from Depp due to claims made from his ex-wife Amber Heard.

We all know how that story ended thanks to the defamation trial that took the world by storm, and due to Depp generally coming out of the legal proceedings favourably, Mikkelsen has since been quoted to say that Depp may come back and return to his role of Grindelwald.

"It was very intimidating," said Mikkelsen when asked about what it was like to play Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, to Deadline. "Obviously, well, now the course has changed—he won the suit, the court [case]—so let's see if he comes back. He might. I'm a big fan of Johnny. I think he's an amazing actor, I think he did a fantastic job. Having said that, I could not copy it. There's there was no way I could just copy it, because it's so much him. It would be creative suicide. So, we had to come up with something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between him and me. So, yes, it was intimidating. His fans were very, very sweet, but they were also very stubborn. I didn't interact too much with them, but I could understand why they had their hearts broken."

