Johnny Depp is acquitted, Amber Heard ordered to pay $15 million in damages

So we finally got a verdict in the long and extremely public legal dispute between the two former betrothed. Six long weeks of more than sixty different testimonies and a whole lot of hearsay. An infected dispute to say the least, filled with minor details that the outside world has been focussing and also feasting on. And the result? Amber Heard was convicted of defamation and is now forced to pay her ex-husband $15 million. Depp, who had already won in according to many who followed the trial, thus emerges victorious from the accusations of domestic violence that have hung over him since Amber published her infamous article in The Washington Post.

Johnny had this to say in a statement after the verdict fell:

"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed.

All in the blink of an eye. False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.

From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

He then concluded by thanking all his fans and family for all the support.

Amber Heard herself also released a statement expressing her disappointment.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,"

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously,"

What do you think of the outcome. Good or bad?