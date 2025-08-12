Johnny Depp in talks to return as Jack Sparrow

The winds are picking up for the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie, which would be the sixth in the series. This comes after producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly that he has spoken to Johnny Depp about returning to the franchise and reprising his role as the beloved captain. And while nothing is officially set in stone yet, Bruckheimer sounds optimistic.

"If he likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it. It's all about what's on the page, as we all know... We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay. We haven't quite gotten there yet, but we're close."

Bruckheimer and his team are still hard at work on the script, and they truly want to make the film, even if they're not quite there yet. After all, what would a new Pirates film be without Depp at the helm? He starred in the first five films between 2003 and 2017 and was one of the key reasons the franchise sailed to nearly $4.5 billion at the global box office.

In parallel, Disney is also developing a reboot project, once envisioned with Margot Robbie, as well as a continuation penned by Jeff Nathanson. No matter which direction the project takes, Bruckheimer makes it clear that he would gladly see Depp return. After all, Depp created the character, it was his interpretation that made Jack an immortal icon.

Are you hoping to see Depp don the hat and compass once more in a sixth movie?