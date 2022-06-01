Cookies

Johnny Depp has been spotted performing another live show while waiting for jury deliberation

Kate Moss was in attendance.

Johnny Depp has been seen performing yet another live show in the United Kingdom while he waits for the jury to deliberate and come to a conclusion for his defamation case against Amber Heard.

This time, Depp has been spotted performing at the Royal Albert Hall in London, alongside Jeff Beck once again, and this time, Kate Moss, who recently testified in the Depp vs. Heard case, was alleged to be in attendance as well.

This comes after Depp was last seen performing in another show alongside Beck in Sheffield a few days prior, and also once again at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday.

As for when the jury will reach their conclusion in the Depp vs. Heard trial, there has yet to be a firm date put on that, but Deadline has stated that there could be a decision as soon as Tuesday next week.

