Johnny Depp felt betrayed by Disney, wanted to give Jack Sparrow a proper ending

HQ

It's hard not to love Captain Jack Sparrow and his madcap antics on the seven seas, as the character bears much of the sole responsibility for laying the foundations for the unprecedented success of the Pirates films. But as with all good things, everything comes to an end at some point, which in this case came with the allegations against Johnny Depp becoming public. Disney firmly cut all ties with the actor before he ever had a chance to defend himself in court. So whether the allegations were ever accurate or not seemed to matter less to Disney as they swept him right under the rug. Something Johnny recently reflected on and how betrayed and disappointed he felt.

"Hurt. Blinding hurt. It was like somebody hit me in the back of the head with a 2x4... Captain Jack Sparrow was a character I built from the ground up and was something that I, of course, put a lot of [myself] into the character and also having worked on these films with these people and added much of myself, much of my own re-writing of the dialogue and scenes and jokes. I didn't quite understand how, after that long relationship and quite a successful relationship certainly for Disney, that suddenly I was guilty until proven innocent."

Johnny Depp seemed to genuinely love playing the character and who can blame him as he helped build Jack from the ground up. It was his creation and something he wanted to be given the chance to finish in a dignified manner.

"My feeling was that these characters should be able to have their proper goodbye, as it were. A franchise can only last for so long and there's a way to end a franchise like that and I thought that the characters deserved to have their way out, to end the franchise on a very good note. I planned on continuing until it was time to stop."

At the time of writing, the battle between Johnny Depp and Amber is in its tenth day and we can only hope and keep our fingers crossed that justice is done and he emerges victorious. What do you think about all this fuss and scandal surrounding him and his unhealthy relationship with Amber?

Thanks, Toofab.