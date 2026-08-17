Johnny Depp eyed to return for Pirates of the Caribbean 6

For more than 20 years, Johnny Depp has been playing the swarthy, almost always intoxicated pirate Jack Sparrow, and it seems he's not done yet. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who's worked on all the Pirates movies thus far, wants Depp back for a sixth iteration.

"We're talking with Johnny [Depp], we're working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done," Bruckheimer told Deadline in a conversation at D23. Other sources speaking to the outlet said that the next adventure in the Pirates series is still going to evolve, even if it keeps Sparrow as a central character.

He'll be pushed slightly to the side, to make space for Margot Robbie's new protagonist, according to insiders. With more than 20 years of Jack Sparrow, perhaps fans have had their fill of the iconic pirate. The last film in the franchise, which released all the way back in 2017, was the lowest-grossing in the series thus far. Still, it managed to earn almost $800 million, so it's clear why Disney still has a lot of hope in Pirates.