Johnny Depp actually declined the main role in American Psycho

The whole world is talking about Johnny Depp these days, thanks to the ongoing court case made against ex-wife Amber Heard. While Depp has portrayed a number of iconic characters through the years, he almost added an extra one to his gallery.

As Slashfilm can report, Depp was actually originally considered to play the main character in the film American Psycho based on the famous novel by Brett Easton Ellis.

The film was under development for years, and throughout its time in pre-production, the role ended up in several hands. It started off with Depp, before being handed to Brad Pitt. Christian Bale came into consideration after director Mary Harron took over responsibilities, but before then, producers wanted Harron to consider Edward Norton for the part.

Depp ended up pulling out, seeing as the project had a hard time getting off the ground, and most today seem satisfied with the Bale performance we got.