John Williams is making the theme for Obi-Wan Kenobi

It has been revealed that the famed composer John Williams is returning to the Galaxy Far, Far Away, as he has written the main theme song for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi show. Reported on by Variety, this will mark the first time Williams has worked with the Star Wars brand after previously working on Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker.

According to the report, Williams recorded the theme song for the series last week with an orchestra in Los Angeles under tight security. Despite the Obi-Wan Kenobi series being one of the more anticipated Star Wars shows, Williams being the composer is actually quite an anomaly when looking at his career, as he very rarely works in the television space.

Hopefully, as has generally been the case when Williams and Star Wars collide, the Obi-Wan Kenobi track will become an iconic theme. The good news is that we won't have to wait too long to find out, as the series is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 25.