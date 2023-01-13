John Williams 'Can't Say No' to Steven Spielberg

HQ

John Williams, most known for his work composing the Star Wars, Superman, E.T. and Jaws soundtracks, has recently stated that Steven Spielberg is the one director impossible to say no to.

Considering Williams is now 90 years old, and has previously announced his retirement, you'd expect him to basically be done with work, but according to the legendary composer, he's got "10 years to go."

This was a reference to Spielberg's own father working past 100, but if we do see more John Williams, it could end up with him securing some more Academy Award nods, pushing him ever closer to being the most nominated individual.

In response to the comments, Spielberg said "I better figure out what I'm doing next." It seems, even if a lot of this was said in jest, that the relationship between the composer and director isn't disappearing anytime soon.