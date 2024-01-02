John Williams cancels retirement plans

HQ

It saddened many of us when it seemed that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was going to be the last time we heard a soundtrack from the legendary composer John Williams. However, it seems even at the age of 91 that Williams is looking to continue his career.

Speaking with The Times, Williams doesn't have any specific plans as of right now, but he doesn't want to say never regarding a return. "If a film came along that I was greatly interested in, with a schedule that I could cope with, then I wouldn't want to rule anything out. Everything is possible ... Only our limitations are holding us back," he said.

Williams has had one of the most storied careers in all of film. Composing the soundtracks for Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Schindler's List, and plenty more iconic movies, it's good to know he's still around.