The Continental

John Wick's The Continental looks good and different in its first trailer

The three-part series comes to Peacock on the 22nd of September.

HQ

It's been four months since we got the first teaser trailer for the mouthful that is The Continental: From the World of John Wick, so Peacock has definitely kept us waiting for the real deal. Good things come to those who wait though.

The Continental's first full trailer is finally here, and makes it seem like Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Ayomide Adegun and crew's fight over the titular hotel will offer a few more calm moments than the fourth film, while still offering plenty of cool-looking action with 70s flair to it when the three-part series comes to Peacock on the 22nd of September.

The Continental

