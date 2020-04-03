John Wick Hex lands on PS4 in May

Bithell Games released its visual treat, the stylised John Wick Hex set in - you guessed it - the John Wick universe, for PC last year. Now, Mike Bithell has announced that the game is set to release on PlayStation 4 later this year, on May 5 to be exact.

John Wick Hex has you step into the shoes of the titular badass as he tries to put things right in the only way he knows how - by kicking ass and shooting bad guys, leaving them dead in droves. Accompanying the announcement was a brand-new trailer that you can check out below.