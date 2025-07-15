John Wick Hex is being delisted this week

HQ

Bithell Games and publisher Big Fan Games will be delisting its John Wick action-strategy game as soon as this week. John Wick Hex is being removed from storefronts as soon as Thursday, July 17, with this decision affecting all platforms.

The game will still be accessible and playable for all owners of the project already, but after Thursday, you will not be able to add the game to your collection, making it a rare relic. Essentially, if you have any interest in the game whatsoever, snag a copy in the next couple of days, else you may never get the chance to play it in the future.

The reason for the delisting is not mentioned. All we are told is the following:

"After July 17th, 2025, existing owners of John Wick Hex will still be able to access the game via their digital libraries (PC/Console) and/or physical copies (Console), however new purchases of John Wick Hex will not be possible, regardless of platform or storefront."

If you do want to pick up a copy today, it will set you back a reasonable £16.75.