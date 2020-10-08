John Wick Hex coming for Switch and Xbox One in December

You're watching Advertisements

John Wick fans got their fair share of love last year when the excellent John Wick Hex launched for PC, and at a later date, PlayStation 4. Known briefly as a strategy game, based on the former über killer's universe with some very stylish graphics, the time has now come for two more platforms to join the fun as Nintendo Switch and Xbox One receive a release date for the title.

We urge you to check out our review, as this is a tasty morsel that really shouldn't be overlooked. Check out a brand new trailer for John Wick Hex below.