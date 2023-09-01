John Wick director talks about his Highlander remake starring Henry Cavill

HQ

Christopher Lambert as highlander Connor MacLeod and his battle with the terrifying Kurgan is one of the most eminent cinematic experiences of the 80s, and now we seem to be one step closer to reliving the story in a completely new way. John Wick director Chad Stahelski has been working on a reboot for some time, with none other than Henry Cavill, Hollywood's most famous hunk, in the lead role.

In an interview with Happy Sad Confused, Stahelski took the opportunity to tell us more about the project, which he promises will include plenty of classic pieces from the 90s series as well as brand new ideas.

"We're looking to do our story and it engages a lot of the same characters and stuff like that. But we've also brought in elements of all the TV shows. We're trying to do a bit of a prequel setup to The Gathering."

He also spoke briefly about how he and the others involved plan to expand the story.

"So, we have room to grow the property. We have ideas for days about how to make the coolest characters and to make that an epic TV show. I just think that's a rich, rich mythology."

Whether there will actually be a new film or not is still uncertain, and first he has to finish the film adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima before any new project is considered. But it sounds undeniably exciting and Cavill is probably one of the few actors in Hollywood who can really do MacLeod justice right now.

How does this sound, would you like to see a remake of Highlander with Cavill in the lead role?