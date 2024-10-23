John Wick director still isn't set on a fifth film

HQ

We've heard varying rumours about the future of the John Wick franchise, as amid plenty of spinoffs, including next year's Ana de Armas-led Ballerina, a continuation picking up after the events of Chapter 4 where Keanu Reeves' protagonist is thought to have died, is still very much up in the air following the mega success of the latest entry.

Now, director Chad Stahelski has commented on these rumours about a fifth film being in the works. Speaking with Business Insider, he stated: "When you fall in love you fall in love. I'm in love with John Wick. I'm in love with the process and the story. Keanu [Reeves] and I are both like, if we wake up tomorrow and there's a good idea, we're doing it. You can bet your ass."

Lionsgate has formerly stated that a fifth John Wick will be coming, but this was affirmed in an earnings call in 2023 and since then we have heard little to nothing of substance on this front. Stahelski has also touched on this comment from Lionsgate and whether it actually means that a fifth film will be coming: "If we felt we weren't ripping the fans off and had more to give, I'd do it tomorrow. I just don't have that right now."

Even though a fifth John Wick being made is still uncertain, Reeves' Baba Yaga will appear to some extent next year in Ballerina, something we had confirmed in the latest trailer.