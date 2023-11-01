John Wick director Chad Stahelski confirms the Ghost of Tsushima movie script is complete

HQ

John Wick director Chad Stahelski's next big project might just be the Ghost of Tsushima movie. While the action moviemaker has spoken about another John Wick film or his Highlander reboot, it seems that a lot of good progress has been made on the video game adaptation.

Speaking with Screen Rant, Stahelski said the following: "We have a script, we're very close to getting our s--t together on that, as well. Development is always tricky, it's studios, it's strikes, and availabilities, and scouting. You have to will things into existence. I think the two things that I am closest and most interested in are Highlander and Ghost of Tsushima. Both amazing, amazing properties, the story of Ghost is, also, one of my favourite properties of all time."

The acting strike is likely to prevent work from progressing on the movie, but it's good to know that once the strike is over, it shouldn't take too long for production to start now that a script is ready.

Are you excited for the Ghost of Tsushima movie?