John Wick creator is making a Streets of Rage movie

Because a Just Cause movie and shows based on Hitman, My Friend Pedro and Splinter Cell weren't enough for Derek Kolstad.

HQ

Does this headline sound familiar? That might be because Derek Kolstad, the creator of John Wick, has already said he's working on a Splinter Cell animated series, My Friend Pedro show, Hitman series and a Just Cause film, but those are apparently not enough.

Deadline reveals that Kolstad has also agreed to write the script for a Streets of Rage movie made by the Sonic the Hedgehog producers at dj2 Entertainment and The Equalizer producers at Escape Artists. That combination sure sounds good on paper, so let's hope we hear more about this in the near future than we have from the aforementioned movie projects...

