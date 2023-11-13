Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

John Wick 5

John Wick: Chapter 5 actively being written, new spinoffs in the works

Will we see John Wick fighting his way out of heaven/hell in the fifth movie?

While John Wick: Chapter 5 was confirmed earlier this year, we now have additional confirmation that writing has officially begun on the fifth entry in the hugely popular action franchise. It might be hard to envision a sequel, considering Wick was left buried at the end of the fourth movie, but Lionsgate won't let the death of the character stop it from making more money.

In a recent earnings call, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake confirmed that not only are we getting John Wick 5, but we're also getting some more spinoffs set in the same universe. "On the Wick side we got multiple spin-offs and Wick Five," said Drake. "We started to work on [it] right when the writer's strike started and we've gotten back to work as soon as it ended."

Already, we know about the Continental spinoff and Ballerina, a new project which will star Ana de Armas. But, speaking recently with Collider, John Wick series director Chad Stahelski also has plans for a series based on the High Table.

John Wick 5

