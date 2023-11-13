John Wick: Chapter 5 actively being written, new spinoffs in the works

While John Wick: Chapter 5 was confirmed earlier this year, we now have additional confirmation that writing has officially begun on the fifth entry in the hugely popular action franchise. It might be hard to envision a sequel, considering Wick was left buried at the end of the fourth movie, but Lionsgate won't let the death of the character stop it from making more money.

In a recent earnings call, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake confirmed that not only are we getting John Wick 5, but we're also getting some more spinoffs set in the same universe. "On the Wick side we got multiple spin-offs and Wick Five," said Drake. "We started to work on [it] right when the writer's strike started and we've gotten back to work as soon as it ended."

Already, we know about the Continental spinoff and Ballerina, a new project which will star Ana de Armas. But, speaking recently with Collider, John Wick series director Chad Stahelski also has plans for a series based on the High Table.