John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick: Chapter 4's runtime is close to 3 hours

Better go to the bathroom before watching Keanu Reeves' anticipated action film.

The John Wick movies have become progressively longer, so it's not surprising to learn that the fourth entry will be the longest yet. What is more unexpected is by how much.

Collider has the honour of revealing that John Wick: Chapter 4 will be 2 hours and 49 minutes long with credits. That's 39 minutes longer than John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, so it's understandable Chad Stahelski was confident the fourth chapter would be the longest even six months ago.

As an extra treat, we now know a new trailer will drop on Thursday.

John Wick: Chapter 4

