John Wick: Chapter 4's Chad Stahelski: Americans are the only ones uncomfortable with taking a bathroom break

There has been a trend in Hollywood as of late to create incredibly long movies. Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, and John Wick: Chapter 4 are just a few examples of the biggest blockbusters that have bought into this idea, and some fans are not fans of it at all.

Speaking about the criticism of John Wick: Chapter 4's length, director Chad Stahelski spoke with Discussing Film, where he first defended the film's duration, explaining that it actually clocks in at just over two and a half hours because of its mega credits, and that this is still effectively less of a time commitment than people spending afternoons bingeing entire TV seasons at home.

He then continued: "I also watch movies all over the world. Literally, I agree with [James] Cameron saying Americans are the only ones that are uncomfortable with getting up and taking a bathroom break. "I don't want to get up so I have to hold it and now it's way too long!" Like, just stand up. I got something for you, for anyone watching John Wick: Chapter 4, after the water scene in the club, I did that to make you want to go to the bathroom. That's a good time to go to the bathroom and come back, and you would be fine (laughs)."

What do you think about longer length movies? Do you prefer shorter projects or are you happy with the trend that Hollywood is moving toward?