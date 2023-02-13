Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick: Chapter 4 will get new information every day this week

All the new info is coming as part of "Wick Week."

John Wick: Chapter 4 isn't so far away, but as we countdown the days until the film's release date on the 24th of March, we can also look forward to new information coming our way over the next five days.

New exclusives are set to be revealed every day as part of "Wick Week," a celebration of the acclaimed action franchise.

Many are predicting that the "Wick Week" celebrations will end with or include a new trailer as part of the exclusive info coming our way. We'll have to wait and see, but with just over a month left to wait for the new film's release, it is possible Lionsgate would pump out another trailer to keep the hype train going.

Are you excited for John Wick: Chapter 4?

John Wick: Chapter 4
Photo: IMDb

