      John Wick Chapter 4 will be the longest movie in the series so far

      That means it'll be longer than Parabellum's 131 minutes.

      It's looking like John Wick Chapter 4 will be one heck of a helping of the Baba Yaga, as the movie is said to be the longest flick in the entire film series so far. Speaking to Collider, director Chad Stahelski has talked about the movie's length.

      "It's longer than the other three, but not that long," said Stahelski.

      As for the exact duration of the movie that has yet to be revealed, but if it is set to be the longest John Wick in the series, it will have to come in at a longer run time that that of John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, which clocked in at 131 minutes (2 hours and 11 minutes).

      You can check out the teaser trailer for John Wick Chapter 4 below, and can look to watch the movie for yourself in cinemas on March 24, 2023.

