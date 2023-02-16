Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer introduces new dog, friends and foes

Along with some really cool-looking action.

When yours truly shared John Wick: Chapter 4's runtime earlier this week, I also mentioned we'd get a new trailer for Keanu Reeves' anticipated movie this Thursday. Well, the day has come, and so has the need for March 24 to get here already.

John Wick: Chapter 4's final trailer is a nice mix of old and new, as the Baba Yaga reunites with an old friend to get a new suit, visits another dance party that doesn't mind people getting killed, meets Bill Skarsgård trying to sound French, goes up against more heavily armoured bad guys, takes the fight to the very top of the organisation and seemingly gets a new dog. Oh, and did I forget to mention even more intricate horse combat and fighting right in the middle of busy traffic around Arc de Triomphe?

John Wick: Chapter 4

