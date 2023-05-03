Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick: Chapter 4 sets its digital and physical release dates

Soon you can bring Keanu Reeves' latest action epic home.

John Wick: Chapter 4 has been one of the year's biggest and most successful blockbusters. Granted, when compared to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it has been left in the dust, but compared to 2023's other major movies so far, this film has been a massive hit.

And while we loved the movie as well (read our review here), if you never had the chance to head to theatres to watch John Wick: Chapter 4, it won't be long until you can catch the film in the comfort of your own home.

Lionsgate has set the physical and digital release dates for the movie, with the digital launch set for May 23, and the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD versions all coming on June 13.

Will you pick up a copy of Keanu Reeves' latest outing as the Baba Yaga?

John Wick: Chapter 4

