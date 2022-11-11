John Wick: Chapter 4 sees Keanu Reeves looking to bring down the High Table

HQ

John Wick is once again the talk of the town. Between the talk of a AAA game, and the recent reports of the planned spinoffs, everyone is chatting about the Baba Yaga again. And this is only being emphasised by the recently released trailer for the fourth film in the mainline series.

Set to land in cinemas on March 24, 2023, John Wick: Chapter 4 will see Keanu Reeves' action icon looking for a way to earn his freedom, with that ultimately coming down to having to eliminate the High Table once and for all. But before he can get to that, an all-new adversary stands in his way, and it's here that Bill Skarsgård's Marquis enters the picture.

Check out the trailer below to see what the fourth John Wick film is looking to offer.